General News of Monday, 1 March 2021

Source: Daily Mail

Coronavirus vaccination: It was painful, but I smiled – Bawumia

play videoVice president Bawumia takes his COVID-19 vaccine jab

Vice-president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has confessed he had to put up a nice face while being vaccinated on Monday at the Police Hospital against the COVID-19 disease despite the pain.



According to him, the process was “painful” but he had to smile throughout with the cameras on him.



Moments before entering his car to leave the inoculation grounds, Information Minister-designate Kojo Oppong Nkrumah asked him: “Your Excellency, you didn’t tell us if it was painful or not.”



Bawumia replied: “It was painful”



Then after a few seconds, the cheerful-looking vice-president added before getting into the car: “But I was smiling” prompting laughter from Nkrumah and Interior Minister-designate Ambrose Dery.



Bawumia was accompanied by his wife Samira, who also took the vaccine publicly to prove its safety.



“We’re taking the vaccine today to assure the public and Ghanaians in general that it’s safe… and the FDA has really assured us and we’re very confident in the safety of this vaccine. We’re asking all Ghanaians to be cooperative in this process of vaccination. Please don’t listen to the naysayers who want to spread conspiracy theory about this vaccine… this is to protect all of us and our economy, so we move forward. It’s in our collective interest to take this vaccine,” Bawumia told the public prior to taking the vaccine.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his wife Rebecca were the first to take the vaccines at the 37 Military Hospital.



