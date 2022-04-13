Coronavirus numbers low but take precautions – Otchere-Darko

Health News of Wednesday, 13 April 2022

Founder of the Danquah Institute (DI), Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has urged Ghanaians to continue to take preventive measures against COVID-19, despite the low number of cases recorded across the country.



"Covid numbers are still low after restrictions were significantly relaxed from 28th March. We must still monitor and take precautions," the DI Founder tweeted on Tuesday, 12 April 2022.





President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, last month, announced the easing of COVID-19 restrictions that had been imposed on the country earlier.



Mr. Otchere-Darko also noted that this is the time for the country's economy to recover from the effects of the pandemic while advising Ghanaians to keep adhering to the COVID-19 safety protocols.



"But time to allow the economy to recover full flight. Still wear your mask, if you may. Don't shake hands. Wash them!," the D.I founder added.



Meanwhile, the wearing of face masks is no more mandatory across the country.



"From tomorrow, Monday, 28 March, the wearing of facemasks is no longer mandatory. I encourage all of you, though, to continue to maintain enhanced hand hygiene practices, and avoid overcrowded gatherings," President Akufo-Addo announced while addressing the nation on Sunday, 27 March 2022.



According to the President, the decision to "revise the COVID-19 restrictions" was informed by the significantly low levels of infections across the country and the number of vaccinated persons so far.



"With countries in the ECOWAS Community, especially in our neighboring countries, presently, like us, recording very low levels of infections, and having significant numbers of our people vaccinated, and on the advice of the national COVID-19 Taskforce and the health experts, I have taken the decision to revise the COVID-19 Restrictions, enacted under E.I. 64," President Akufo-Addo noted.








