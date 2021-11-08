Coronavirus not the cause of Ghana’s economic woes – Kwesi Pratt

General News of Monday, 8 November 2021

The Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr., has asked the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to stop blaming Covid-19 for Ghana’s current economic crises.



According to Kwasi Pratt, the country’s economic status was in tatters before the emergence of the global covid-19 pandemic.



Speaking at the maiden edition of the Presidential Business Support in September 2021, at the Kempinski Hotel, President Akufo-Addo noted the support offered by the private sector, coupled with effective management of the COVID-19 crisis by the Government, have seen the Ghanaian economy outperforming her peers and rebounding faster than envisioned.



“After recording negative growth in the second and third quarters of 2020, the economy recovered strongly in the fourth quarter of the year, and well into the first and second quarters of 2021, registering an impressive growth rate of 3.1% in the first quarter of this year, and 8.9% in the second quarter,” he said.



Akufo-Addo added that consultative engagements with the private sector have been convened as part of the Government’s Public-Private Dialogue (PPD) framework, to help improve the business environment in the country.



In an interview with the host of Atinka FM’s AM Drive Kaakyire Ofori Ayim, Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr., said the reality of a bad economy was evident before the outbreak of Covid-19.



According to Kwesi Pratt, well-meaning Ghanaians who have followed the country’s economic status will not blame covid-19 for the crises.



“ It is said that when we talk about the state of the national economy, the government tries to blame covid-19. But the reality of a bad economy was evident before the outbreak of Covid-19. It is never true that Covid-19 is the cause of our problems. Ghana’s economy is in tatters,” Kwesi Pratt Jnr told Kaakyire Ofori Ayim.



Kwasi Pratt asked the governing government to pause the digitisation agenda and fix the broken economy