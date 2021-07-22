Coronavirus lockdown: GH¢53m spent on evacuating Ghanaians stranded abroad

General News of Thursday, 22 July 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Ghana spent over 53 million cedis in evacuating some stranded Ghanaians during the peak of the Coronavirus pandemic.



The amount covered airfare, quarantine, food, and insurance.



This was revealed by Minister for Foreign Affairs Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey in Parliament while answering questions from North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.



The Minister further disclosed that though there were 10,025 stranded Ghanaians during the exercise between 23rd May 2020 and 18th September 2020, the government only spent on the vulnerable constituting about 5,000.