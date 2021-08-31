Coronavirus kills 8 in 24 hours, death toll 1,025

General News of Tuesday, 31 August 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

So far, 1,025 people have died of coronavirus in Ghana since mid-March 2020.

Some eight COVID-19 patients died between August 25 and 26, taking the death toll from 1,017 to 1,025, the latest figures from the Ghana Health Service have indicated.



Within that same period, 688 new cases were confirmed.



This takes the active caseload to 7,153.



Out of that number, 62 are critical and 149 severe.



Since mid-March 2020, a total of 118,954 cases have been recorded.



Of that number, 110,776 have recovered.



Regional breakdown:



Greater Accra Region - 63,939



Ashanti Region - 19,948



Western Region - 6,728



Eastern Region - 5,877



Volta Region - 4,329



Central Region - 4,259



Bono East Region - 2,353



Bono Region - 2,037



Northern Region - 1,704



Upper East Region - 1,352



Ahafo Region - 1,022



Western North Region - 956



Oti Region - 735



Upper West Region - 556



North East Region - 249



Savannah Region - 187