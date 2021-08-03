Coronavirus isolation: Why specifically M-Plaza? – NDC lawyer asks

General News of Tuesday, 3 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Infected Coronavirus passengers are being isolated for treatment an M-Plaza hotel



• But an NDC lawyer wants government to answer what went into the choice of the particular hotel



• The GHS has recently rebuffed claims that outcome of tests at KIA were manipulated



Lawyer Edudzi Tameklo, lawyer and member of the opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC, has questioned why the government specifically chose M-Plaza hotel as an isolation center for inbound passengers who test positive for Coronavirus.



His call comes on the back of recent allegations that passengers were unduly being declared positive just so that they could he held at the plush hotel, an allegation that was contained in a viral video by one Ivy Ankrah, a returnee from the United States.



Speaking on the August 3, 2021 edition of Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana program, Edudzi stressed that more questions remained unanswered about the specific choice of M-Plaza as an isolation center.



“The choice of M-Plaza, when was that done, what were the processes leading to the choice of M-Plaza, we should know. That cannot be a question of National Security wrapped in the throes somewhere in Siberia.



“Why M-Plaza and not any other hotel? How come that the compaliants are consistently coming from that place?” he added.



“How much is a person asked to pay when they go those places. Does government of Ghana have any share when a person goes there to lodge? We need to have a certain understanding from there.”



Another NDC member, MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa is on record in an August 1 Facebook post as describing the choice of M-Plaza as a “an apparent monopolistic sweetheart deal.”



Meanwhile, the lady in the viral video who raised concerns about her test and vowed to resist isolation has since backtracked saying she has been better advised by experts on the possibility of her contracting the virus during the course of her journey from the United States to Ghana.



According to her, health personnel she spoke to confirmed that it was “possible to test within 24 hours and still test positive for the virus, so I am here to say I am sorry.”



