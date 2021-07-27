Coronavirus infects 1,595 health workers in Ashanti region

Health News of Tuesday, 27 July 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

1,595 health workers in the Ashanti Region have been infected with the coronavirus pandemic.



The Regional Health Director, Dr. Emmanuel Tinkorang, told the media at a press conference today, Monday, 26 July 2021 that 151 of the infected health workers are doctors while 868 are nurses with 576 being other health workers.



He said 1,593 of the infected health workers have recovered while two have died.



According to the Ghana Health Service (GHS), as of Friday, 23 July 2021, Ghana’s total number of active cases stood at 4,521.



A total of 1,406,011 tests have been conducted, out of which 102,103 persons have been infected with the virus, and 96,759 persons have recovered.



The daily infection rate for the past week is 350 cases.



Some 823 people have since died of the pandemic.



Greater Accra and Greater Kumasi Metropolitan areas remain the hotspots.