Coronavirus infections in Ghana near 100,000 since outbreak

General News of Thursday, 22 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

Ghana is 26 cases away from hitting the milestone 100,000 cases of Coronavirus since the deadly viral disease was first detected in the country on Thursday, March 12, 2020.



In its latest update, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) puts the cumulative total infections at 99,974.



Out of this number, 818 persons including notable public officers did not survive.



Others including the President recovered from the infection and were discharged. They make up 95,538.



Currently, 3,618 persons are battling the disease with fears that the country may be plunged into a third wave.



Out of this number, 26 are in severe condition while 15 are in critical condition.



These are figures for the country as of Sunday, July 18.



So far, a total of 1,379,016 tests have been run in communities as regards contact tracing as well as at the Kotoka International Airport for returning passengers in an effort to curb the spread of the disease.