'Coronavirus 'delta' variant is here but not here' - Okoe-Boye clarifies

General News of Saturday, 26 June 2021

Source: m.peacefmonline.com

Former Deputy Health Minister, Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye has refuted claims that the Indian Coronavirus variant called 'Delta variant' can be found in Ghana.



Delta variant is reported to be the most contagious Covid-19 variant and it originates from India.



It is the major cause of the huge number of deaths in India and a serious increase in cases in the UK.



The variant is said to be one of the forty-five (45) variants currently in Ghana.



This notwithstanding, Dr. Okoe Boye has said there is no Delta variant in the country.



He urged Ghanaians not to be afraid stressing that those who tested positive were compulsorily isolated.



"Those who were recorded to be positive with the Delta strain recovered because you have to test negative before you will be allowed to enter Ghana as in the population.



"But, in the scientific community, once you isolate a variant within your country within your jurisdiction, it is captured as being recorded in your country. So, it is here but not here. The variant was isolated at our airport but it did not enter our country," he disclosed during a panel discussion on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo.''



Dr. Okoe-Boye believes government's intervention by testing travelers at the airport before mingling with Ghanaians has proven to be the best solution to the spread of COVID-19.



''Ghana's experience has shown us that you can wear the mask, don't misconstrue me; Okoe-Boye is not saying wearing mask is not good. You can wear the mask, you can observe the social distancing, if your airport has no net; if you don't make any intervention at your airport and foreigners enter the country, still your COVID situation can get worse. So, your biggest single risk to your COVID management in every country is your borders - your airport.''