Coronavirus death toll jumps to 1,152

Health News of Saturday, 2 October 2021
Source: classfmonline.com
As of 26 September 2021, the number of people who had succumbed to the COVID-19 pandemic in Ghana stood at 1,152, the latest figures from the Ghana Health Service indicate.
The active caseload at the time stood at 3,154.
Within the same period, 126 new cases were confirmed.
Of the active cases, 43 are critical and 122 severe.
Since mid-March 2021, a total of 127,342 cases have been confirmed in Ghana.
Out of that number, 123,036 have recovered.
Regional breakdown:
Greater Accra Region - 68,561
Ashanti Region - 20,661
Western Region - 7,305
Eastern Region - 6,419
Volta Region - 5,057
Central Region - 4,605
Bono East Region - 2,539
Bono Region - 2,098
Northern Region - 1,722
Upper East Region - 1,454
Ahafo Region - 1,057
Western North Region - 999
Oti Region - 834
Upper West Region - 695
North East Region - 270
Savanna Region - 259