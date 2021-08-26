Coronavirus claims 38 lives in Bono Region in 21 days - Deputy Director

General News of Thursday, 26 August 2021

Source: GNA

The Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic has killed 38 people in the Bono Region within 21 days, Dr Prince Quarshie, the Acting Deputy Director, Public Health at the Regional Health Directorate said on Wednesday.



This puts the region’s death toll to 72, he told Journalists in Sunyani, saying, the region’s total active case stood at 92.



Dr Quarshie explained two of the patients were in critical condition, while five of them were students, indicating the region’s accumulated cases stood at 2,022, including 473 health workers.



The Deputy Director attributed rapid spread of the COVID-19 to people's negligence and disregard for health safety protocols and appealed to the general public to adhere to the protocols and prevent its spread.



Dr Quarshie also called on the various district and municipal assemblies to collaborate with security agencies and the various COVID-19 task forces to enforce, particularly, the wearing of nose masks in public places.



He expressed worry that the wearing of nose masks in public places, as well as the use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers and washing of hands under running water, had declined drastically, while social distancing was always absent in many public gatherings.



