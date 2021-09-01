Coronavirus claims 19 lives in 48 hours – Ghana Health Service

Health News of Wednesday, 1 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The coronavirus pandemic is still wreaking havoc in Ghana as the Ghana Health Service has confirmed some nineteen deaths were recorded in the space of two days.



According to the latest update from the service, Ghana’s death toll as of August 27, 2021, reached 1,036 which is a staggering increase from an initial 1,017 deaths recorded by the Service as of August 25, 2021.



The recent update revealed the number of active cases in the country currently stands at 7,151.



On the severity of COVID-19 cases, 141 persons have been recorded while 55 others were said to be in critical condition.



Meanwhile, the GHS said it has across eight regions of the country recorded 482 new cases of COVID-19.



At the country’s main airport, authorities have recorded 235 news cases among travelers returning to Ghana.



While the number of recovered persons has reached 111,249, the overall number of confirmed cases for Ghana as of August 27, 2021, stands at 119,436.



As at the time of filing this report, all sixteen regions in the country have all recorded active cases of COVID-19.