Coronavirus: Wear your nose mask everywhere - Okoe Boye charges Ghanaians

General News of Tuesday, 27 July 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Former Deputy Health Minister, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye has advised Ghanaians to heed the instructions of President Nana Akufo-Addo in his 26th nation address on COVID-19.



The President, on Sunday, 25th July, 2021 delivered a message to Ghanaians admonishing them to strictly follow the COVID-19 protocols as he dreaded Ghana has entered a third wave of the viral disease.



''As per data available from the Ghana Health Service, it appears that, unfortunately, our nation, like many others, is experiencing a third wave of COVID-19 infections. These increased infections have largely been driven by the Delta Variant of the virus, which, according to the World Health Organisation, has increased transmissibility rates, and, in our case in Ghana, has led, in recent weeks, to a rise in hospitalisation and ICU bed uptakes, and, tragically, deaths.



''...in recent weeks, we have seen a marked increase in the number of cases. As at Friday, 23rd July 2021, three (3) weeks later, the Ghana Health Service is now reporting that our total number of active cases stands at four thousand, five hundred and twenty-one (4,521). A total of one million, four hundred and six thousand, and eleven (1,406,011) tests have been conducted, out of which one hundred and two thousand, one hundred and three (102,103) persons have been infected with the virus, and ninety-six thousand, seven hundred and fifty-nine (96,759) persons have recovered.



''Our daily infection rate for the past week is three hundred and fifty (350) cases, and, sadly, forty (40) more people have died from COVID over the last ten (10) weeks, bringing the cumulative number of deaths to eight hundred and twenty-three (823) since the onset of the pandemic. Greater Accra and Greater Kumasi Metropolitan areas remain the hotspots of infections. This entire development is very alarming'', he said.



President Akufo-Addo expressed concerns over the attitude of Ghanaians towards the disease saying ''it is extremely troubling to note that the high compliance rate with mask-wearing has fallen alarmingly. The wearing of masks in public places, fellow Ghanaians, continues to be mandatory''.



He therefore ordered that ''anyone found to be flouting this directive will have him or herself to blame. We cannot afford anyone’s recklessness to endanger the lives of the majority of persons in the country.''



''There are no exceptions to this rule, and strict conformity with this protocol will be enforced'', the President emphasized.



Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme Monday morning, Dr. Okoe Boye advised that the best remedy to the Coronavirus is the wearing of nose masks, so called on all Ghanaians to strictly abide by this culture.



He believed the nation will recover from the pandemic should the entire citizenry play their role effectively in fighting the disease.



"Just wear your mask. When you're in trotro, wear your mask. When you meet a friend, wear your mask. Everywhere you find yourself, wear your mask," he exclaimed.



