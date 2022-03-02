Coronavirus: We'll continue to provide technical support to Africa - WHO

Health News of Wednesday, 2 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Biologists trained in sequencing for genomic surveillance



10 beneficiaries from 10 African countries attend two-week workshop



NMIMR commended for supporting lab work in sub-region



The World Health Organization has re-affirmed its continued commitment and technical support to the development of public health laboratory capacities in Africa.



This, the WHO said, is part of the reasons it is contributing to the training of experts across the continent in genomic sequencing, using the Oxford Nanopore MinION platform, with the aim of helping countries understand the different sequencing techniques involved in



Dr. Francis Kasolo, the WHO Representative to Ghana, made this known during the closing ceremony of the Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Training for Genomic Surveillance in Accra.



The beneficiaries for the SARS-CoV-2 training workshop were drawn from 10 African countries namely Benin, Cape Verde, Cote d’Ivoire, Guinea, Liberia, Mauritania, Sierra Leone, and Togo.



The training, which took place at the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR), spanned two weeks but in total so far, the WHO has trained 82 professionals in the field of sequencing.



“The NMIMR continues to play a leading role in biomedical research in the subregion and serves as WHO regional reference laboratory for surveillance of some infectious diseases. The institute also continues to play an important role in Ghana’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic.



“Laboratory surveillance remains vital in the prompt detection and response to infectious disease outbreaks. More critically, as we have learnt from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, genomic surveillance has gained a central role in the detection of various virus variants some of which have been shown to affect disease transmission, severity and even a decrease in the effectiveness of some of our public health control tools,” Dr. Francis Kasolo said.



Among the things the participants were trained in were on how to analyze the sequencing data, how to know the different steps from sampling to generation and analysis of SRAS-CoV-2 sequences, and how to prepare the libraries and perform the sequencing on MinION (ONT) and/or MiSeq (Illumina).



Speaking at the closing ceremony for the training, Mr. Theodore Ahunor, Administrator at the NMIMR, urged the participants to take advantage of the knowledge they had acquired to solve not just Coronavirus-related issues, but other viruses that are bedeviling the world.



One of the beneficiaries, Aaron Momolu, from Liberia, explained that in all the years he has been a biologist, this training had always been one he sought after and he is optimistic this is the beginning of a new age for his country.



“In Africa, one of the things we find as a challenge is trained-manpower and limited diagnostics tools. Emerging diseases are almost like one step ahead of us and when you identify a new disease today, sometimes, the tools are not available and you wonder what is this, and the disease will not be waiting – it is progressing.



“We had a lot of PCR equipment to determine, yes, there is COVID in Liberia but what type of strain it is, we never had that capacity. We had to send our samples to Ghana and you know as Ghana, already overwhelmed with regional works and her own activities.



“I have worked in the lab for 22 years now, on different diseases including their vectors but we have not had the opportunity to do genomic sequencing as we have come to actually learn in Ghana today. Maybe beginning from here, that will be a step forward in our work,” he said.



Since its detection in 2019 and the first sequencing of its genome, the SARS-CoV-2 virus has evolved over time, accumulating mutations that have resulted in distinct viral lineages.



As of June 2021, the Delta VOC remains the main viral lineage circulating globally, but the detection in November 2021 of a new VOC named Omicron highlighted that the evolution of the virus is still representing a significant threat to public health by potentially challenging the effectiveness of developed vaccines.