Coronavirus: Value your lives, stop the reckless attitude - Prof. Joseph Osafo to Ghanaians

General News of Monday, 19 July 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Professor Joseph Osafo has admonished Ghanaians not to live a reckless life.



Speaking in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic, Prof. Osafo advised the citizenry not to harbour thoughts that COVID-19 isn't real or let the good health of some people deceive them to think the disease doesn't exist.



Making his submissions on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme Monday morning, Prof. Osafo noted that Ghanaians are becoming optimistic and confident in themselves that they won't contract the disease, hence refusing to adhere to the protocols.



He described the attitude of some Ghanaians as reckless.



He cautioned the citizenry not to compare themselves to other people but religiously stick to the protocols in order to save themselves and loved ones.



"Value your life. Value your loved ones. Know that what we're experiencing is not permanent. Don't compare and avoid the optimism bias . . . Don't be reckless; simply don't be reckless!" he said on the show.