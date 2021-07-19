You are here: HomeNews2021 07 19Article 1313008

General News of Monday, 19 July 2021

Disclaimer

Source: peacefmonline.com

Coronavirus: Value your lives, stop the reckless attitude - Prof. Joseph Osafo to Ghanaians

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Global pandemic, Coronavirus Global pandemic, Coronavirus

Professor Joseph Osafo has admonished Ghanaians not to live a reckless life.

Speaking in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic, Prof. Osafo advised the citizenry not to harbour thoughts that COVID-19 isn't real or let the good health of some people deceive them to think the disease doesn't exist.

Making his submissions on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme Monday morning, Prof. Osafo noted that Ghanaians are becoming optimistic and confident in themselves that they won't contract the disease, hence refusing to adhere to the protocols.

He described the attitude of some Ghanaians as reckless.

He cautioned the citizenry not to compare themselves to other people but religiously stick to the protocols in order to save themselves and loved ones.

"Value your life. Value your loved ones. Know that what we're experiencing is not permanent. Don't compare and avoid the optimism bias . . . Don't be reckless; simply don't be reckless!" he said on the show.

Join our Newsletter