Coronavirus: 'To go mad and live long is better than dying prematurely - Professor Joseph Osafo

General News of Tuesday, 20 July 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Head of Psychology at the University of Ghana, Prof. Joseph Osafo has pleaded with Ghanaians not to toy with their lives with regard to the Coronavirus pandemic.



Ghana has currently recorded 98,817 cases of the deadly disease.



Out of this number, 95,147 patients have recovered and been discharged but 812 people have unfortunately passed away.



The country's active cases stand at 2,858.



This data is provided by the Ghana Health Service and according to the Health authority, there is an upsurge in the cases.



Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme, Prof. Joseph Osafo reminded Ghanaians of the risks in neglecting the COVID protocols.



He advised Ghanaians to strictly adhere to the wearing of nose masks, social distancing and all other preventive etiquette against the virus.



He called on the citizenry to note that it is better to be alive than die prematurely.



"To go mad and live long is better than dying prematurely," he stated.



