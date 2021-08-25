Coronavirus: Time to rally around the flag for quick recovery – Oppong Nkrumah

General News of Wednesday, 25 August 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Minister for Information Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah has charged the media to be partners in Ghana’s efforts to rebound the economy from the ravages of the coronavirus pandemic.



According to him, the media in this post-crisis recovery era should be partners in highlighting the opportunities and amplifying government and businesses to complement efforts being made to revive the economy from the economic downturn.



“We are at the most critical time in the recent economic history of our continent. Therefore, this is the time to rally around the flag and indeed rally around the continent-wide effort to recover. This requires common purpose from policymakers, private sector players, and the media. It is the only way to guarantee our common success.



“On the part of the government, we will continue to provide support for the industry through fair regulation, capacity enhancement programs, and support to the general economy which should, in turn, help the industry. However, in return, the media should also help in projecting the country to the outside world,” he added.



He gave the keynote address at the Graphic Business and Stanbic Bank Breakfast Meeting on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, under the theme: “Media and Marketing Communication post-COVID: A catalyst for Africa’s Socio-Economic Resurgence.”



The Minister said the role of the media, particularly in these times, is to eschew all forms of sensational and misleading publications that will deter investors, both foreign and local, from investing in critical sectors of the economy.



Organized by the Graphic Business and Stanbic Bank Ghana, the main speakers for the Breakfast Meeting were the Chief Executive Officer of ABN Holdings, Mr George Twumasi, Managing Director of the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL), Mr Ato Afful and Digital Marketing Communication expert, Mr Stephen Naasei Boadi.



Media’s role in economic recovery



Touching on the media’s role in recovering the economy, Mr Nkrumah said the media plays a critical role in helping to recover the economy from the shocks of the COVID-19. He said for any set of interventions to be successful, the media needs to trumpet it for these interventions to gain the goodwill and support of the Ghanaian people.



While the media is encouraged to report infractions in the public and private sector, the media should see itself more as a role player and highlight the opportunities and good in these sectors to fire up the country’s recovery efforts, he said.



On his part, Mr Afful called on the media to use innovative means to produce attractive content that will give mileage to businesses to take advantage of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) opportunities.



He said the media must always make it a point to sell the numerous business opportunities available in the country to make it attractive to foreign investors.



Mr Twumasi underscored the relevance of the media and marketing communication industry in the country. However, he said the post-COVID-19 recovery efforts mean the media must assume a more central role in promoting trade, commerce, and investment in a way that will help set the Ghanaian economy back in motion.



Marketing and Communications expert Mr Boadi also challenged the media to embrace new ideas as a means of advancing their interests while remaining relevant in the marketplace. He charged them to be proactive in responding to the global crisis.