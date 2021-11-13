You are here: HomeNews2021 11 13Article 1401067

Health News of Saturday, 13 November 2021

Coronavirus: Three more deaths send Ghana's death tally to 1,206

• The world is still waking up from the ravages of the Coronavirus

• Ghana's land borders still closed because of the global pandemic

• Death cases shoot up to over 1000

The latest official figures coming in from the Ghana Health Service on the number of deaths recorded in the country from the novel Coronavirus, is now 1,206.

Also, 3,286,399 persons have been vaccinated across the country as at November 8, 2021, the Ghana Health Service said.

Details from the official COVID-19 website of the GHS shows that the country’s active cases have also dropped marginally to 1,112 after 12 new coronavirus cases were confirmed.

The Ghana Health Service also indicates that as at November 7, 2021, the total confirmed cases in the country have increased to 130, 649, from which 128, 331 of those persons have recovered.

38 cases have however been classified as severe while 12 remain critical.

Below are the regional breakdowns of the number of cases recorded from the novel Coronavirus:

Greater Accra Region – 70,565

Ashanti Region – 20,716

Western Region – 7,532

Eastern Region – 6,592

Volta Region – 5,357

Central Region – 4,859

Bono East Region – 2,552

Bono Region – 2,122

Northern Region – 1,761

Upper East Region – 1,483

Ahafo Region – 1,058

Western North Region – 1,006

Oti Region – 848

Upper West Region – 743

North East Region – 283

Savannah Region – 262

