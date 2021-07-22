Coronavirus: There is no special means of fighting new variants – GMA to Ghanaians

General News of Thursday, 22 July 2021

Source: happyghana.com

President of the Ghana Medical Association, Frank Ankobea says Ghanaians should not expect new ways of fighting the new COVID-19 variants as the old mechanisms and systems put in place are the only ways we can effectively fight the new deadly variants of COVID-19.



He lamented that the country has totally disregarded preventive COVID-19 protocols and that is why the numbers continue to surge in recent times.



Speaking on how we can prevent the COVID from further spreading, he told Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show: “Despite the increase in numbers, one good thing on how to reduce the spread is that we will still have to follow the same mechanism and system put in place to fight these new variants. We don’t need any other extra thing; we need to wash our hands, observe social distancing and use hand sanitizers. But it appears we have thrown all that away and that is why the numbers are going up”.



He observed that many are intimidated by the constant warning given by the association. However, it will not relent in its efforts in sounding the warning.



“We want Ghanaians to be aware of what this could mean for us as a country. Now we all don’t follow the protocols just as the President said. We have lost our guards and even the media have stopped talking about it”, he added.



In recent times, concerns have been raised over the disregard for the Covid-19 protocols put in place by the government to limit the spread of the virus with mask-wearing reducing and events that potentially spread the virus being held in full swing across the country.



