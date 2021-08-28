Coronavirus: The world needs HR professionals more today than ever

Health News of Saturday, 28 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Minister of Public Enterprises, Joseph Cudjoe, says the Coronavirus has enhanced the work of Human Resource professionals and has urged them to push to offer even more of their work to the world.



He explained that the peculiarity of their jobs, which deals with the management of the human resource of organizations, makes it an even more important job within these times.



“I would like to make a bold statement that when we consider prospects of various professions, the HR profession has become even more relevant with the onset of COVID-19. I give you a reminder that HR is about the management of human resources in organisations and COVID-19 directly affects that human resource.



“Therefore, it is has become imperative for HR professionals to provide that kind of functional human resource that can deal with the challenges posed by the COVID. This is what gives the HR profession and practice a very high prospect today amidst the current global challenges,” he said.



Joseph Cudjoe was speaking at the HR Role Model Excellence Awards and Gala Night on the theme, “HR Prospect Amidst Current Global Challenges for Practitioners,” a statement from his office has said.



He charged the industry to build up their influence to serve the era the world is in today as it really needs such professionalism from them.



“Since the HR professional must create the human resource that can deliver tasks and work in this challenging environment to sustain organizational and national development, it logically follows that the HR function now has a higher prospect than before.



“Therefore, there is the need for the HR practitioner himself or herself to elevate his relevance to today’s challenged environment in order to deliver the desired outcome we need to see in our human resource,” he said.



Beyond these, the minister also suggested that HR professionals in the country make use of their influence to enhance skills that are critical and that transcend the roles they primarily handle.



“There is the need to focus not only on critical roles but also on critical skills that transcend roles and still get the job done. The HR practitioner will need to ensure the development of these skills to meet the changing times,” he advised.



