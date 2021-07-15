Coronavirus: No fears, our schools are safest places to be - Government

General News of Thursday, 15 July 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Special Advisor on Health at the Presidency, Dr. Anthony Nsiah Asare, has indicated that schools are currently the “safest place” in the country.



His comment comes after some individuals have raised concerns over the spread of the Delta variant of Covid-19 at Achimota Senior High School.



The latest update by the Ghana Health Service has shown that some 2,000 cases of coronavirus have been recorded since schools resumed in January 2021.



The figure is not part of the recent cases of the Delta variant recorded at Achimota School.



In the view of the advisor, the figure is not alarming.



He said the 2,000 cases include those from the primary, secondary and tertiary levels across the country.



“Our secondary schools are the safest places in this country now because they are within the four walls. This [statistic] is for all schools in Ghana including the tertiary, primary and secondary schools.”



“What this means is that our teachers are doing well, the parents have done so well and the government has also done well by providing them with all the PPE so the secondary schools are not a bad place to be."



Schools in the Ahafo, Ashanti, Greater Accra, and Eastern Regions have recorded 166 active cases among students.



The North East is the only region where no cases have been recorded in schools.