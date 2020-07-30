General News of Thursday, 30 July 2020

Coronavirus: NDC have done more than the NPP - James Agyenim Boateng claims

Spokesperson of the National Democratic Congress’s (NDC) Campaign Team, James Agyenim Boateng has stated that the NDC has done more in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic than the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



He made these assertions in an interview with Kwame Afrifa Mensah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show.



Comparing the works of the two parties, James Agyenim Boateng noted: “I think JM did more. He went to places, educated people and fed people. At an institutional level, I believe the NDC has done more than the NPP.



In every constituency, an NDC MP or parliamentary candidate went to teach people and educate them under the #StopTheSpreadCampaign. They gave out tissue and PPEs at the police station, market places and all. COVID-19 is a challenge but I don’t believe the NPP managed it properly”.



He furthered that even the hospitals used in the treatment of COVID-19 patients were built by John Dramani Mahama. “These people [NPP] call the competent incompetent”, he added.



About two months ago, former President John Dramani Mahama presented one hundred sets of personal protective equipment (PPE) to health workers at the Greater Accra Regional (Ridge) Hospital in Accra.



Also, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Technical Team on COVID-19 donated quantities of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the Korle-Bu Cardiothoracic Centre to help them fight the pandemic.





