Coronavirus: More deaths recorded despite recoveries surpassing 100,000

General News of Sunday, 8 August 2021

Source: 3news.com

The death rate in the Coronavirus case count in Ghana is becoming alarming as more persons give up the ghost shortly after contracting the disease.



As at Sunday, August 1, 854 persons have died of the virus since the disease was first recorded in the country on Thursday, March 12, 2020.



On Sunday, August 8, when the Disease Surveillance Department of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) released its latest update, 871 is the new number of deaths.



This is for counts as of Wednesday, August 4.



The situation has been linked to the prevalence of the Delta variant, which is now said to be in the communities.



Despite the deaths, the recoveries have risen beyond the 100,000 mark.



In the latest case count, 100,008 persons have either recovered or been discharged since the outbreak of the disease in Ghana.



With 107,817 cumulative cases recorded over the past one and a half years, 6,938 are the active cases being managed by the country currently.



Out of this number, 3,323 are in the Greater Accra Region while 1,487 are in the Ashanti Region.



The Volta Region has the third-highest active cases in the country with 464 cases being managed.



Out of all the active cases, 87 are severe while 36 are critical.



It is expected that the recoveries and discharges will continue on a steady rise as the country on Saturday, August 7 took delivery of 177,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines.