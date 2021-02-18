Regional News of Thursday, 18 February 2021

Source: Ghana Immigration Service

Coronavirus: It is better to suffer in a nose mask than to suffer under a ventilator - A/R Immigration Commander

Ashanti Regional Commander of the Ghana Immigration Service, ACI Charles Yaw Bediako

Junior Officers of the Ashanti Regional Command of the Ghana Immigration Service have been cautioned not to neglect any of the COVID-19 protocols in this new normal era.



The neglect according to the Command could be devastating not only to their health but also to other Officers.



The Ashanti Regional Commander of the Ghana Immigration Service, Assistant Commissioner of Immigration (ACI), Charles Yaw Bediako, made this statement at a durbar with Junior Officers at the Regional Command Head Office in Kumasi.



The Commander insisted that Officers must strictly follow the COVID-19 protocols to prevent causing harm or putting their lives and other Officers in danger. He said, "it is better to suffer in a nose mask than to suffer under a ventilator with Covid-19 infection".



Assistant Commissioner Charles Yaw Bediako advised Officers to be mindful of their lifestyles whilst performing their duties in this COVID-19 pandemic.



This was the first time the Commander was addressing the Junior Officers this year. The meeting was held in groups to enable adherence to protocol.



The Deputy Regional Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Immigration (ACI) Seth Appianing, called on Officers to develop the habit of saving and investing for their future as they grow in the Service. He hinted of the establishment of a Regional Welfare package which is to be introduced to assist Officers in difficult times.



Present at the meeting also were the Regional Auditor, ACI Seth Tufour, the Accountant, Supt. Joshua Aryeetey, Supt. Mohammed Manan and ASI Fredericka Coleman.