Coronavirus: Govt reviews travel ban on South Korea by almost a month

General News of Wednesday, 12 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana records new OMICRON variant



Malta and Israel given travel bans by govt



Other countries also banning travels, Nsiah-Asare justifies decision



Non-Ghanaian travelers hoping to come into the country from South Korea will have to bear with another almost month-long extension of a travel ban that was placed on travels from that country by the government.



This, according to a communiqué by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, is an extension of the 14 days December 2021 travel restriction placed on travelers from Malta, South Korea, and Israel, in the wake of the novel Coronavirus.



“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of the Republic of Ghana wishes to inform the general public that the government of Ghana has extended the temporary travel restriction on all non-Ghanaian travelers arriving from South Korea, until 3rd February 2022.



“To this end, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration wishes to state that the general public should take note of the above and adhere to it accordingly,” the statement said in part.



Justifying the government’s decision on this ban, the Presidential Advisor on Health, Dr. Anthony Nsiah-Asare, said that the ban falls in line with the government’s efforts at averting a fresh wave of the virus in the country.



Already, there have been a number of new variants of the Coronavirus recorded in parts of the world, with Ghana already having recorded cases from the new OMICRON variant.



This, Dr. Nsiah-Asare said, makes the decision by the government an apt one especially at a time when other countries have equally taken such bold decisions on travel bans.



“If you go to some countries, they have put some people on red alert. Some countries are on lockdown. All we are saying is that if you want to come to Ghana from outside Ghana make sure you are vaccinated,” he said.