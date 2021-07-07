Coronavirus: Govt paid GH¢157 for a pack of tissue paper – Suhuyini reveals

General News of Wednesday, 7 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Alhaji Alhassan Suhuyini, the Member of Parliament for Tamale North has disclosed that the government of Ghana bought a pack of tissue paper for GH¢157.



Tissue papers became a major feature of the coronavirus fight with public places making use of it as part of the handwashing exercises that became very popularly when the virus arrived in the country in early 2020.



Speaking as a panelist on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana program on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 Suhuyini decried the decision by some elements in government to use the pandemic to enrich themselves.



In mentioning some of the alleged corrupt practices witnessed under the government with regards to the coronavirus fight, he cited what he said was the inflated cost of a pack of tissue paper.



The lawmaker said he sighted a contract where government paid a whopping GH¢157 for a pack of tissue paper.



“I have come across some contract document that will leave you wondering. It is not just about procuring the Russia vaccine, it is also about procuring t-rolls that we used. I’ve seen a contract document where that t-roll sold on the streets of Accra for less than GH¢50 was purchased for GH¢157 for one.



“Just the tissue paper being sold for GH¢157. It’s not any special kind, same brand supplied on the streets. The brand is the same and the supplier is the same supplier for those who buy for wholesale and hawk it on the streets. It was contracted for GH¢157,” he said.



Suhuyini also highlighted other aspects of the coronavirus battle which he contends government is failing at.



He said most of the laboratories that undertake the testing have not been paid by the government.



“The laboratories and researchers who for the last six months haven’t had any funds released to them. Only recently I hear some paltry sum was released to them. Some of the laboratories are struggling now to even get reagents for some of these tests,” he said.



He also lamented the failure of government to procure vaccines for the country in order fulfil its 20 million vaccination target.



“We also have the issue of a target of vaccinating some 20 million people. We were assured that measures were going to be put in place to ensure that 20 million people get vaccinated but as we speak we have under one million people vaccinated. We are currently debating if we could have gotten these vaccines cheaper. The whole handling of the situation does not give you confidence that the people with utmost responsibility to ensure that they get out of this are really on top of their brief, that is why I agree that we must all take personal responsibility,” he added.



