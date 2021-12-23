Coronavirus: Government considering booster shots for targeted groups – Dr Nsiah-Asare

General News of Thursday, 23 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana records increasing daily spike in cases for Omicron variant



December designated as the month for vaccination, GHS



Targeted groups to soon receive booster shots, Government



Presidential Advisor on Health, Dr Anthony Nsiah-Asare has disclosed government is considering to administer booster shots of the coronavirus vaccine for targeted groups of the population.



According to health experts, booster jabs help to improve protection of one’s immune system after the first two doses of the vaccine have been administered.



Providing some clarity on the yet to be implemented move, Dr Nsiah Asare said the booster shot will be administered to targeted groups in the country as part of efforts to curb further COVID-19 fatalities.



“We are doing a lot of work in our research…genome sequencing is going on and we know that the majority of strains in the country is now turning to be Omicron and that is the nature of omicron. The most important thing we are doing is to rump up our vaccination so that a lot of people could be vaccinated and we have few people who are vulnerable in our society.”



“We also considering and thinking of giving the vulnerable people and people who are at the forefront of the fight a booster dose, this is still under consideration.”



Dr Nsiah Asare made this known in an interview on the Asaase Breakfast Show on Thursday December 23, 2021.



He further explained that the consideration is to curb more fatalities especially during the festive period which is currently witnessing a spike in daily cases recorded from the Omicron variant.



“The most important thing is that we are now moving into the festivities, the virus moves where people are and we are now advising everybody that if you want to have an event, it should be done outdoor.”



As of December 18, 2021, the Ghana Health Service has revealed 321 new coronavirus cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the country. This places the country’s active cases for the period to 3,165.



The GHS data for the period also showed the death toll reached 1,269 after four new fatalities were recorded in the country.



At the present, Ghana’s total number of confirmed cases stand at 134,555 while recoverie for COVID-19 are 129,921.