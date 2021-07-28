Coronavirus: Ghanaians have not been educated enough – Former GMA General Secretary

Health News of Wednesday, 28 July 2021

Source: happyghana.com

Public Health Physician and former General Secretary of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA), Dr. Jehu Appiah, has opined that the government has not done enough to educate Ghanaians on the COVID-19 pandemic and adherence to COVID-19 protocols.



Per his view, Ghanaians have only been informed on the pandemic and not been educated.



Speaking to host Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show, he explained: “You don’t just inform the public, you educate the public. Informing people on the pandemic is not enough. Let them understand what you want them to do”.



Exemplifying his point, he stated that institutions that were mandated to educate the public on the pandemic were not well resourced to carry out this mandate. “NCCE came out to tell us that we are poorly resourced that we cannot educate people”.



In recent times, concerns have been raised over the disregard for the Covid-19 protocols put in place by the government to limit the spread of the virus with mask-wearing reducing and events that potentially spread the virus being held in full swing across the country.



In this regard, President Nana Akufo-Addo in his 26th address to the nation on measures to curb the COVID-19, once announced restrictions pertaining to public gatherings in the country.



According to him, this has been necessitated as the new COVID-19 strain, the Delta Variant is quickly spreading.



Weeks ago, the Ghana Health Service confirmed an outbreak of the highly transmissible COVID-19 strain, Delta Variant.



The Delta variant, which originated from India, was initially said to have been contained at the Kotoka International Airport after it was detected among some travellers.



Ghana’s active cases stand at 4,521 with 823 deaths.