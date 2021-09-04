Coronavirus: Ghana takes delivery of 1.2 million doses of Moderna vaccines

General News of Saturday, 4 September 2021

Ghana has on Saturday September 4, 2021 taken delivery of 1,229,620 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccines donated by the United States government.



The consignment which arrived at the Kotoka International Airport will be the largest yet ever received by Government of Ghana.



A tweet confirming the arrival of the consignment posted by the Ministry of Information read, “Government today received the largest shipment of COVID-19 vaccines yet – 1.2 million doses.”



“As part of the #COVAX facility, this significant donation of Moderna vaccines from the United States will increase range of COVID-19 vaccines available and bolster efforts to protect more people,” the tweet read.



The shipment which was supposed to have arrived last week to country on August 28 had to delay as result of an accident occurring to the truck transporting the vaccines in West Virginia-USA.



It said that the damaged vaccines from the accident were however replaced and restocked.



The latest consignment was, on the other hand, received by officials of the Health Ministry after it landed in Ghana aboard an extra-large United Airlines Dreamliner aircraft.





