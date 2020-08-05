Coronavirus: Ghana’s case count inches pass 39,000 as death toll hits 199

General News of Wednesday, 5 August 2020
A total of 574 new cases reported on August 2, 2020 have pushed Ghana’s coronavirus case count to 39, 075 according to the latest update by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) on Wednesday, August 5, 2020.
“These are samples that were taken from the period 23 June to 1 August 2020,” the GHS said on its dedicated COVID-19 portal.
Also, Ghana’s death toll from the infection stands at 199.
Meanwhile, 35, 563 patients have been discharged or recovered bringing the country’s active case count to 3,313.
Below is a regional distribution of the Ghana’s coronavirus case count.
(Case Count from Highest to Lowest)
Greater Accra Region - 20,080
Ashanti Region - 9,588
Western Region - 2,738
Central Region - 1,620
Eastern Region - 1,579
Volta Region - 610
Bono East Region - 536
Western North Region - 526
Bono Region - 439
Ahafo Region - 364
Northern Region - 354
Upper East Region - 282
Oti Region - 200
Upper West Region - 88
Savannah Region - 62
North East Region - 9
