General News of Wednesday, 5 August 2020

Coronavirus: Ghana’s case count inches pass 39,000 as death toll hits 199

A total of 574 new cases reported on August 2, 2020 have pushed Ghana’s coronavirus case count to 39, 075 according to the latest update by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) on Wednesday, August 5, 2020.



“These are samples that were taken from the period 23 June to 1 August 2020,” the GHS said on its dedicated COVID-19 portal.



Also, Ghana’s death toll from the infection stands at 199.



Meanwhile, 35, 563 patients have been discharged or recovered bringing the country’s active case count to 3,313.



Below is a regional distribution of the Ghana’s coronavirus case count.



(Case Count from Highest to Lowest)



Greater Accra Region - 20,080



Ashanti Region - 9,588



Western Region - 2,738



Central Region - 1,620



Eastern Region - 1,579



Volta Region - 610



Bono East Region - 536



Western North Region - 526



Bono Region - 439



Ahafo Region - 364



Northern Region - 354



Upper East Region - 282



Oti Region - 200



Upper West Region - 88



Savannah Region - 62



North East Region - 9

