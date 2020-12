Health News of Monday, 14 December 2020

Coronavirus: Ghana's active cases stands at 81 - GHS

Ghana has recorded 81 new cases of the Novel Coronavirus disease bringing the total number of active cases to 926.



This is according to the latest update released by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) on December 14, 2020.



Recoveries for the country now stand at 51,761 with the overall total number of cases for the country at 53,041 cases.



The death toll, however, has risen to 327, according to the Ghana Health Service.



Cummulative Cases per Region:



Greater Accra Region - 29,083



Ashanti Region - 11,146



Western Region - 3,073



Eastern Region - 2,594



Central Region - 2,063



Bono East Region - 788



Volta Region - 719



Western North Region - 662



Bono Region - 619



Northern Region - 556



Ahafo Region - 530



Upper East Region - 372



Oti Region - 244



Upper West Region - 90



Savannah Region - 62



North East Region - 22

