Coronavirus: Ghana's active cases stands at 81 - GHS

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Ghana has recorded 81 new cases of the Novel Coronavirus disease bringing the total number of active cases to 926.
This is according to the latest update released by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) on December 14, 2020.
Recoveries for the country now stand at 51,761 with the overall total number of cases for the country at 53,041 cases.
The death toll, however, has risen to 327, according to the Ghana Health Service.
Cummulative Cases per Region:
Greater Accra Region - 29,083
Ashanti Region - 11,146
Western Region - 3,073
Eastern Region - 2,594
Central Region - 2,063
Bono East Region - 788
Volta Region - 719
Western North Region - 662
Bono Region - 619
Northern Region - 556
Ahafo Region - 530
Upper East Region - 372
Oti Region - 244
Upper West Region - 90
Savannah Region - 62
North East Region - 22
