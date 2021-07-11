Coronavirus: Ghana on the cusp of a third wave as active cases near 2,000

General News of Sunday, 11 July 2021
Source: classfmonline.com
Ghana’s COVID-19 cases are spiking again, the latest figures from the Ghana Health Service indicate.
The number of active cases has steadily risen to 1,982 after falling to almost 1,000 a few weeks ago.
Some 159 new cases were recently confirmed.
Of that number, eleven are in critical condition while 23 are severe.
The death toll is also just a case shy of 800.
Since the disease entered Ghana in mid-March 2020, a total of 97,130 cases have been recorded.
Of that number, 94,349 have recovered.
Regional breakdown
Greater Accra Region - 53,282
Ashanti Region - 16,396
Western Region - 5,957
Eastern Region - 4,468
Central Region - 3,552
Volta Region - 2,617
Northern Region - 1,661
Bono East Region - 1,447
Bono Region - 1,441
Upper East Region - 1,320
Western North Region - 919
Ahafo Region - 820
Upper West Region - 500
Oti Region - 463
North East Region - 231
Savanna Region - 123