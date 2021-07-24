Coronavirus: GHS to use celebrities, chiefs to campaign for mask wearing

General News of Saturday, 24 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Director of Public Health at the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Franklin Asiedu-Bekoe, has revealed that celebrities, influencers and high profile chiefs are going to be used to campaign for adherence to Coronavirus protocols especially face mask-wearing.



Speaking on the Key Points on TV3 Saturday, July 24, he said the time has come for this approach to be adopted in ensuring that the people comply with the measures.



He told host Abena Tabi that “Some don’t wear the masks, the few that wear the mask put it off…We are going to have a very heightened campaign on promoting and enforcement of the mask-wearing. Promotion is the use of influencers, celebrities, champions, high profile chiefs. The enforcement is going to be done at different levels".



“When you are going to sit in commercial transport (trotro) the station master must ensure that you have a mask before you sit, when you are going to the supermarket they must ensure you have the mask.”

Ghana has recorded, cumulatively, 100,250 cases of Coronavirus with 819 deaths since March 2020.



The Delta variant has also been detected in Ghana.



It is reported to be currently concentrated in the Greater Accra and Ashanti Regions.