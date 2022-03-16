Coronavirus: GHS to review guidelines

Health News of Wednesday, 16 March 2022

Source: 3news.com

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) is to review the Covid-19 restrictions and protocols in the country by next week.



The Service says there is a task force that has been set up to review the situation across board and the report would be released next week to Ghanaians.



Minority in Parliament has called for the reopening of Ghana’s land borders since the situation has affected economic activities of the border towns and villages.



Reacting to the issue on Wednesday, March 16 on 3FM’s Sunrise hosted by Alfred Ocansey, Director of Public Health at the Ghana Health Service Franklin Asiedu-Bekoe explained that “a task force is trying to look at what needs to be done because we have been there before, though we didn’t get that close to where we have lower reported cases now”.



He said, “there is a task force in place reviewing the next action and it is not just the land borders”.



“We need to look at the whole situation and by next week, the report will come out.”



Dr. Asiedu-Bekoe explained that “now we have less than 20 cases of COVID-19 a day and clearly by next week, there would be a new set of guidelines on what needs to be maintained and what needs to be taken out”.



Commenting on the Covid test of $150 at the Kotoka International Airport for which the Minority has called for a review, Dr. Asiedu-Bekoe said “it is quite expensive but these interventions have saved the country a lot”.



“The fact that we are reporting 20 cases does not mean the virus is off the country until we get the global approval that the Covid-19 is gone”.