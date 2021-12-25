Coronavirus: GHS introduces home isolation for international arrivals at Kotoka

General News of Saturday, 25 December 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has introduced home isolation for eligible persons who test positive upon arrival at the Kotoka International Airport.



This follows a trend of positive COVID-19 cases among persons who are asymptomatic and vaccinated persons.



A statement issued on Friday, 24 December 2021 by the Health Service and signed by its Director-General Patrick Kuma-Aboagye indicating a review of the COVID-19 isolation procedures for international arrivals at the country’s airport noted that: “Introduction of home isolation for eligible persons – persons who following assessment by the port health unit of the Ghana Health Service are found to be eligible will be allowed to undergo isolation in their homes.



“They will however be subject to strict monitoring to ensure compliance to the protocols. All such passengers will be briefed on the self-isolation protocols.”



It further noted that: “Persons who are eligible for home isolation will continue to be isolated in the designated National Isolation Centre for designated hotels.”



Meanwhile, all persons who are 18 years and above arriving in Ghana are required to provide evidence of full vaccination for COVID-19.



This took effect from Sunday, 12 December 2021, the GHS announced following a review of COVID-19 protocols for international travellers.



The review by the GHS was necessitated by the detection of the Omicron variant among international arrivals in the country.



The GHS noted that with several countries experiencing their fourth wave, and a number of travellers from these countries coming to Ghana, the number of persons entering the country is expected to increase during the festive season.



Thus, the need to put in place measures to prevent the country from being hit by a fourth wave.



According to the new protocols, "all unvaccinated Ghanaians and residents of Ghana who are currently outside the country and intend to return within 14 days from the midnight of 12 December 2021, are exempted".



"However, they would be vaccinated on arrival at the airport."