Coronavirus: Free water ends – Sanitation Ministry

General News of Thursday, 24 June 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

The Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources has announced an end to the Coronavirus free water supply intervention.



Last year, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced that the government would absorb water bills for all Ghanaians, as part of its fight against the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.



The Ministry, in a statement, said the intervention, which was supposed to last for three months (between 1 July to 30 September 2020), was extended again from 1 October to 31 December 2020.



The statement further noted that in January 2021, the policy was maintained for lifeline consumers; that is, households that consume less than 1.100 gallons of water per month from 1 January to 31 March 2021 and was further extended from 1 April to 30 June 2021.



“Effective 1 July 2021, all consumers/customers of the Ghana Water Company Limited, the Community Water and Sanitation Agency, NGOs and partners in the water sector, will pay for the water they consume,” the statement added.