Coronavirus: Emergency meeting to be held in Kumasi over 3rd wave

General News of Monday, 19 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

Case management team members and all regional health directors are this morning holding an emergency meeting in the Ashanti Regional capital Kumasi, as Ghana enters a third wave of the pandemic.



Six deaths recorded in the last two updates and an average daily case record of 150 over the last few weeks means health facilities are beginning to be overwhelmed.



Last week, health authorities at the Greater Accra regional and Ga East municipal hospitals told 3news.com there was an increase in hospital admissions with some deaths recorded.



There are fears ICU beds may soon run out as admissions double.



12 persons are in critical condition and 27 others currently have severe ailments.



This has forced health authorities to converge and review strategies adopted so far to attempt to halt the spread.



Sources within the Health Service confirm to 3news, all health directors in the 16 regions are expected to brief the case management team on the situation in their respective regions, while those within the case management team would do an assessment of the national situation.



It is unclear however whether the conversation about re-imposition of some restrictions would be considered in today’s meeting.



As of July 14, 382 new cases had been reported, taking the cumulative active case count to 2,858.



The Greater Accra with 1,599 and Ashanti region, 807 continue to lead in the numbers, with 812 deaths.