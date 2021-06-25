Coronavirus: Dr. Nsiah Asare explains why numbers are low despite non-compliance

General News of Friday, 25 June 2021

Source: happyghana.com

The Presidential Advisor on health, Dr. Anthony Nsiah-Asare, has explained that some factors are ensuring that the COVID-19 pandemic does not escalate in Ghana despite the non-compliance of Ghanaians.



According to him, some measures put in place by the Government have ensured that the COVID-19 pandemic does not affect the country in a devastating way as is observed in other countries.



He told Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show: “As an imported disease, COVID-19 has been controlled by the government in such a way that it does not affect the populace as has been experienced by other countries.



Secondly, the COVID-19 disease is concentrated in the cities where a lot of people reside. We can make mention of Accra, the Kumasi metropolis and other regions such as the Central and Western regions. Fortunately, the government is focusing on these hotspots when it comes to administering vaccines.



So, we are having about 1.3 million vaccines that have been concentrated on those hotspots. The government is also conducting the airport testing as one of the greatest interventions that have helped reduce the covid-19”.



The medical officer, while admitting that some Ghanaians are fatigued when it comes to following protocols, advised that people continue to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols.



Many Ghanaians have dropped their guard and stopped following the COVID-19 safety protocol.



With the exception of some places such as banking halls and the offices of the telecom companies, where the protocol is enforced, at other places, such as the open markets, lorry parks and the offices of some government agencies, the protocol is hardly followed.



Ghana’s active COVID-19 cases stand at 1,317 with 794 deaths.