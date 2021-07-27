Coronavirus: Be under no illusions, Africa’s third wave is absolutely not over - WHO

General News of Tuesday, 27 July 2021

Source: myxyzonline.com

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned African countries not to be under any illusion because the third wave of the Covid-10 outbreak was not over.



WHO’s Regional Director for Africa, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti in the latest update noted that Covid-19 new case numbers in Africa fell by 1.7% in the week ending 18 July.



Yet removing data from South Africa, which accounts for 37% of these cases, reveals a steep nine-week surge.



According to her, Africa’s third wave is at the crossroads following eight consecutive weeks of the fast-moving surge.



Deaths she explained have also declined by 3.5% over the past week, but a tracker published by non-profit group PATH finds that 13 countries have seen their oxygen requirement increase due to a surge in cases.



Dr. Moeti stressed let us be under no illusions because Africa’s third wave is absolutely not over, adding, the small step forward offers hope and inspiration but must not mask the big picture for Africa.



She said we must all double down on prevention measures to build on these fragile gains.



Countries must prepare for an increase in cases, especially severe illness, and what needs to be done to limit people dying, she added.



