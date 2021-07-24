Coronavirus: Back your words with action – Beyuo to Akufo-Addo

Politics of Saturday, 24 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Deputy General Secretary of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA), Dr Titus Beyuo has asked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to prove his words with actions as far as the fight against the coronavirus pandemic is concerned.



He said the president should not sound appealing to the Ghanaians, rather there should be strict enforcement of all the measures outlined to deal with the pandemic



“He should back his words with actions,” Dr Beyuo said on the Key Points on TV3 Saturday July 24.



He added “The president is a father. If he speaks it will be helpful.” He “should not appeal to Ghanaians.”

“There should be enforcement,” he added.



His comments come after the Director of Public Health at the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr Franklin Asiedu-Bekoe, revealed on the same show that President Akufo-Addo will soon address the nation again on the measures outlined to deal with the pandemic.



The last time Mr Akufo-Addo addressed the nation on the pam was in March 2021.



There have been calls on him to speak.



For example, Ranking member on the Health Committee Kwabena Mintah Akandoh is surprised that the President has not spoken on the increasing rate of infections.



Mr Akandoh said the government must be proactive and innovative in its dealings with the ravaging virus.



Kwabena Mintah Akandoh who is also a lawmaker for Juaboso told the journalists that “I have heard about the Ghana Medical Association and other institutions speaking and it is clearly indicated that there are a lot of people who are worried out there.



“What is clearly missing is the political direction. I recall the last time the President addressed the nation on Coronairus was somewhere on the 28th of February we have recorded new variants but the president is quiet.



“The numbers are skyrocketing and the no president is quiet. It looks as if we have no plan in place, nobody is speaking to us. We need a clear direction from the Political head or the President as he consistently was addressing the nation on issues of Covid.



“I do not know whether or not it is the fact that he himself is guilty of the Covid protocols and so that is probably what has occasioned his huge silence on developments so far.”



But Dr Asiedu Bekoe said Mr Akufo-Addo will soon address the nation.



He further revealed that celebrities, influencers and high profile chiefs are going to be used to campaign for adherence of coronavirus protocols especially face mask-wearing.



He said the time has come for this approach to be adopted in ensuring that the people comply with the measures.



“Some don’t wear the masks, the few that wear the mask pout it off so the next few weeks our drive is to make sure to get the figures before June so the next two months that is what we are going to do.



“We are going to have a very heightened campaign on promoting and enforcement of the mask-wearing. Promotion is the use of influencers, celebrities, champions, high profile chiefs. The enforcement is going to be done at different levels.



“When you are going to sit in commercial transport (trotro) the station master must ensure that you have a mask before you sit, when you are going to the supermarket they must ensure you have the mask.”



Ghana has recorded, cumulatively, 100,250 cases of COVID-19 with 819 deaths since March 2020.



The Delta variant has also been detected in Ghana.



It is reported to be currently concentrated in the Greater Accra and Ashanti Regions.