Coronavirus: Alpha strain still dominant variant - Dr Kumah Aboagye

General News of Monday, 26 July 2021

Source: atinkaonline.com

The Director General at Ghana Health Service, Dr Patrick Kumah Aboagye says not all the new cases of the COVID-19 are the Delta Variant (SARS-CoV-2).



According to him, although the Delta variant is fast spreading, the alpha variant is still dominant in the country.



Updating the public on Sunday, July 25, 2021, the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo said as at Wednesday, July 21, 2021, the GHS reported that the country’s total number of active cases stood at 4,094.



A total of 1,394,540 tests had been conducted, out of which 101,170 persons infected with the virus, and 96,255 persons recovered.



He noted that some 36 more people have died from the virus over the last 10 weeks, bringing the cumulative number of deaths to 819 since the onset of the pandemic with Greater Accra and Greater Kumasi Metropolitan areas remaining the hotspots of infections.



Speaking with Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu on Atinka TV’s morning show, Ghana Nie, Dr Patrick Kumah Aboagye said, “Our checks indicate that the alpha is still the dominant variant although the delta is fast spreading.”



When asked what new measures can be taken to prevent the spread of the disease, especially the Delta Variant, Dr Kumah Aboagye said,”It does not need any other recommendations apart from the initial ones. What we need to do is to strictly observe the safety protocols.”



When asked if those who had received both the first and second doses of the vaccine were safe from the Delta variant of the disease, he said although the vaccine is not 100, it prevents people from getting disease.



Meanwhile, he said the Ghana Health Service will enhance surveillance, and ensure that contact tracing is increased.



He recommended that the health sector is built such that the equipment needed to save lives in the various hospitals are provided.



Dr Patrick Kumah Aboagye urged the public to continue to adhere strictly to the safety protocols.



For funerals, he said they should be done in an open space and within 2 hours, while observing social distancing.