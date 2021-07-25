Coronavirus: Akufo-Addo bans post-wedding and funeral receptions

General News of Sunday, 25 July 2021

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has placed a ban on wedding and funeral receptions amid rising active cases as Ghana experiences its third wave of the coronavirus pandemic.



In his address to the nation on Sunday, July 25, President Akufo-Addo stated that the latest move was because the Covid-19 Taskforce team had recommended that some public gathering needed to be further restricted.



The President noted that in order to prevent an increase in the number of active cases all post-wedding and funeral receptions must be held in open spaces under strict coronavirus protocols.



He said, “Firstly the wearing of masks continuous to be mandatory, and persons must respect the enhanced hygiene protocols; funerals should not go beyond the two.



Adding, “Secondly, all such events must be held in open air spaces. Thirdly, the duration of such events is limited to two hours. Fourthly, there must be observance of the one (1) metre social distancing rule and fifthly, handshakes must be avoided.



“Furthermore, given that people seating together to eat, laugh, dance and talk in large gatherings without masks are the riskiest activities for spreading the virus. All post event receptions particularly referring to wedding and funerals are banned,” he added.



According to him, “the protocols surrounding churches and mosques remain the same including schools.”



President Akufo-Addo also urged institutions and businesses to go back to working in shift systems.



