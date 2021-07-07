Coronavirus: About 1.2 million Ghanaians have been vaccinated

General News of Wednesday, 7 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Health Minister Kwaku Agyeman-Manu has disclosed that about 1.2 million Ghanaians have been vaccinated since COVID-19 vaccines arrived in the country earlier this year.



According to him, out of the total figure, some 380,320 have received their second shots as the government continues to roll out more vaccines.



Speaking at an event in Accra, the Minsiter reiterated government's plan to inoculate some 20 million citizens as contained in the national Vaccine Deployment Plan.



“We aim to vaccinate 20 million (60 per cent) of Ghanaians so as to achieve herd immunity,” he said.



Ghana, so far is using the Oxford AstraZeneca jabs that are produced from the Serum Insitute of India - with most of our supplies coming from the COVAX platform - a global equitable vaccine distribution network.



The event at which he spoke was a trilateral program aimed at improving quality maternal and child health care and Covid-19 prevention.



It was on the theme, “Celebrating success and exploring more opportunities to give every child in Ghana a fair chance in life.”



A Daily Guide report noted that the partnership between the Ghana and Japan governments plus UNICEF, was aimed at improving the country’s health system and its response to the Covid-19 pandemic.