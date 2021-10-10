Coronavirus: 92 active cases, 79 dead, fifty thousand vaccinated in Volta region

Health News of Sunday, 10 October 2021

Source: Albert Gooddays, Contributor

The Deputy Volta regional Health Director in charge of Public Health, Dr. Senanu Djokoto has revealed that, some fifty thousand persons out of a targeted One million fifty five thousand people in the Volta region have taken doses against the coronavirus.



"As we speak now, fifty thousand (persons) received doses of the Covid-19 vaccines, that means we've one million more (to vaccinate)"



According to him, the region since the outbreak of the Covid-19 recorded a total of 5,231 out of which some 79 persons have died.



"We have 5,231 commulative cases that is since we recorded our first case, for now we have lost 79 to the COVID-19 virus in the Volta region"



He added that, the region as at Thursday, October 7, 2021 has 92 active cases saying "Today as we speak we have 92 active cases, some of these cases are in severe to critical condition".



The Director made this knwon at a meeting he held with the Volta Regional House of Chiefs on what the Ghana Health Service in the region has been doing as far as COVID-19 is concerned.



Dr. Djokoto mentioned that, the Ghana Health Service is joining forces together each day against the Covid-19 pandemic in the region.



On the side of the Chiefs, President of the House, Togbe Tepre Hodo IV urged the public to continue to obey the various COVID-19 protocol.



Meanwhile, observations revealed that, public adherence to the safety measures has declined throughout the region especially in market places, local ceremonies and lorry parks.