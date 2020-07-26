Regional News of Sunday, 26 July 2020

Source: Daily Guide Network

Coronavirus: 57 markets disinfected in Savannah Region

Market centres being disinfected

A total of 57 Markets in the Savannah Region have been disinfected as part government continues to fight the coronavirus pandemic.



Lorry stations in the region have also been disinfected by Zoomlion Ghana Limited in collaboration with the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development.



The Disinfection exercise, the second of its kind in the Savannah Region, took place on Sunday, July 26, 2020.



Markets and lorry stations in the regional capital, Damongo and other towns and cities were all disinfected.



The disinfection and fumigation exercise is part of the government of Ghana’s coronavirus response initiative through the ministry of local government and rural development.



It is the second phase of the nationwide disinfection and fumigation exercise which targets all markets, public toilets, and all business centres in the 16 regions of Ghana.



Minister for Savannah Region, Salifu Adam Braimah, speaking in an interview with the media in Damongo ahead of the commencement, lauded the central government and Zoomlion Ghana Limited for carrying out the disinfection exercise.



He said the first phase of the exercise had been highly impactful as far as controlling the spread of the virus is concerned.



However, he bemoaned a lack of adherence to the safety protocols in the Region.



He said residents are of the view that the government should provide them face masks.



But he said the government was focusing the free face masks distribution on the vulnerable groups including students.



Meanwhile, he said coronavirus pandemic is posing a serious challenge to the Mole National Park, Ghana’s largest Wildlife Refuge.



According to the Minister, since this year when Ghana recorded its first confirmed coronavirus cases, the Mole National Park has remained shut down.



The Minister said the Mole National Park is still shut down, denying it of the much-needed revenues from tourists visits.



Beaches, parks and a number of recreational outlets in Ghana were shut down by the Government in March 2020 as part of efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus.



The Mole National Park is located on savanna and riparian ecosystems at an elevation of 150m.



A sharp escarpment form the southern boundary of the park and its entrance is reached through the nearby town of Larabanga.



Flowing through the Mole National Park are the ephemeral rivers namely the Lovi and Mole Rivers.





