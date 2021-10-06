Coronavirus: 530,000 AstraZeneca vaccines from four countries to arrive today

General News of Wednesday, 6 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Ghana is still vaccinating its population against the novel Coronavirus



• Denmark, Iceland, Norway and Germany are sending 530,000 more doses to help out



• Germany alone has given Ghana 2.3 million doses



Ghana is to take stock of some extra 530,000 doses of AstraZeneca's Covishield vaccines later today, Wednesday, October 6, 2021.



This new consignment will come from four countries; Denmark, Iceland, Norway and Germany, and will arrive in Accra via the COVAX facility, graphic.com.gh has reported.



This new set of 530,000 vaccines will augment the country's efforts at vaccinating its designated 20 million adult population before the end of the year.



According to the report, Germany alone has so far provided Ghana with approximately 1.9 million doses of vaccines for the novel Coronavirus.



Those vaccines from Germany are all currently being rolled out or are under preparation for the nationwide rollout.



"Germany’s share of the upcoming delivery is 386,400 doses, bringing the number vaccines Germany has made available to Ghana to almost 2.3 million," a press statement dated October 5, 2021, issued by the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany in Accra said.



Also, Germany has provided equipment like a full Intensive Care Unit for the Effia Nkwanta Hospital in Takoradi, 45 ventilators and 5,000 pulse oximeters for several hospitals in Ghana, support to the laboratories at the Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research (KCCR) and the Noguchi Memorial Institute, as well as personal protective equipment including 470,000 face masks and nutritious meals for frontline healthcare workers, amongst others, the report said.



So far, 1.62 million people have been administered doses of vaccines with 758,000 people fully vaccinated.