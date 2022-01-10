Coronavirus: 3 new deaths push Ghana's death rate to 1,325, with total cases at 150,874

Health News of Monday, 10 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana's Coronavirus cases rising



GHS announces latest figures on novel Coronavirus



Greater Accra Region records total of 83,966 cases



Ghana’s latest Coronavirus case count is now 150,874 with a total death toll now 1,325.



This, the Ghana Health Service has said, has come about as a result of at least 749 new Coronavirus cases that have been confirmed.



That brings the country’s active cases to 13,007.



An update on the GHS COVID-19 dashboard has also revealed that as of January 5, 2022, Ghana’s health officials have recorded a total of 136,542 recoveries.



Also, it reports that there are 45 persons who are in severe conditions at health facilities while 12 others remain in critical conditions.



At the Kotoka International Airport, detected cases detected have been pegged at 6,040, with 4,456 recoveries.



Below is a breakdown of data on the novel Coronavirus across all sixteen (16) regions of the country:



Greater Accra Region – 83,966

Ashanti Region – 21,984

Western Region – 8,034

Eastern Region – 6,813

Volta Region – 5,744

Central Region – 5,294

Bono East Region – 2,846

Bono Region – 2,218

Northern Region – 1,808

Upper East Region – 1,611

Ahafo Region – 1,118

Western North Region – 1,094

Oti Region – 890

Upper West Region – 805

North East Region – 318

Savannah Region – 291