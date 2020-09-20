General News of Sunday, 20 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Coronavirus: 127 infections take active cases up marginally, death toll now 297

File photo

One hundred and twenty-seven (127) new cases of coronavirus have increased the active case count from 533 to 554, latest figures released by the Ghana Health Service show.



Also, the death toll from the virus has been given as 297.



These figures mean that cumulative coronavirus cases stand at 46, 004 with 45, 153 discharges/recoveries.



Out of the 554 cases, 16 are severe while four are critical, according to the GHS update.



Below is the Cumulative cases per region from highest to lowest.



Greater Accra Region - 23,385



Ashanti Region - 10,944



Western Region - 2,966



Eastern Region - 2,396



Central Region - 1,921



Bono East Region - 781



Volta Region - 670



Western North Region - 638



Northern Region - 547



Ahafo Region - 524



Bono Region - 511



Upper East Region - 291



Oti Region - 241



Upper West Region - 90



Savannah Region - 62



North East Region - 19





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.