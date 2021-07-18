Coronavirus: 1.2m out of targeted 20m vaccines administered so far

General News of Sunday, 18 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

As of Wednesday, July 14, Ghana has administered a total of 1.2 million vaccines, according to the Ghana Health Service (GHS).



The country has targeted vaccinating 20 million of the population by close of year.



But this target is likely to be missed as a result of the difficulties in procuring vaccines from global suppliers for the adult population, in particular.



The mass vaccination exercise stalled following inability to access more vaccines from the Serum Institute of India, which made the initial COVAX facility available for the delivery of 600,000 AstraZeneca doses in February – in time for the mass vaccination on Tuesday, March 2.



But after that, persons due for their second jabs could not get them on time as a result of the global shortages.



Ghana’s efforts to engage a private agency to secure vaccines from the Russian government also fell through with a bi-partisan committee of inquiry later set up by Parliament to probe the processes leading to the engagement of the Qatari-based Sheikh, Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum.



Only 15,000 of the initial Sputnik V vaccines were delivered. The Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyemang Manu, announced to the committee that the contract has been terminated.



On the website of GHS, a total of 1,271,393 vaccines have been administered.



Out of this, 865,422 received first doses while 405,971 received first and second doses.



Since the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in March, 2020, a total of 98,114 persons have been infected.



However, 94,796 have recovered with 806 dead.



Currently, the country is managing 2,512 active cases out of which 27 are in severe condition and 12’s very critical.



