Core subject teachers attend Academic Excellence Training

Regional News of Monday, 20 September 2021

Source: GNA

The Effutu Municipal Director of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Mrs Mabel Judith Micah, has called on teachers to develop an interest in securing a better future for their students.



Mrs Micah made the call in an address she delivered at a two-day Academic Excellence Capacity Building training workshop at Winneba to provide an opportunity for the teachers to refresh their minds on their pedagogical skills to effectively prepare students for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).



It was organized by Central Programme Unit, of Plan International Ghana (Plan-Gh), for 100 selected Teachers, drawn from six Assemblies in the Central Region.



They include English, Mathematics, Social Studies, and Science teachers from Ekumfi, Agona East, Gomoa, East, Awutu-Senya, Gomoa Central Districts, and Effutu Municipality.



Topics treated were reasons for students, poor performance and teacher intervention strategies, strengthening student’s toolbox, preparation for examination, effective studies, modifying and answering questions, and unpacking the curriculum.



The facilitators were led by Mr Enoch Yeboah from Child Alert Foundation.



Mrs Micah emphasized the need for them to help the students to unearth their God-endowed potentials, mould and nurture them because part of their future rest on them.



She acknowledged and appreciated the role of Plan-Gh for its enormous unflinching support to education in the Central Region which had been very impactful, particularly on the improvement of the performance and social behaviours of students, especially the girl child.



"As implementers of Ghana Education Service Policies, I will urge you to show total commitment to the profession you have chosen, be innovative and improvise where necessary, to make your lessons more meaningful, impactful and to employ relevant instructional materials to make teaching real and practical to your students", she advised.



This she said, will go a long way to provide an avenue for the students to fully participate in the lesson.



Mr Sulemana Gbana, Team leader of the Central Programme Unit of Plan-Gh, was of the hope that building the capacity of the teachers will adequately help them to go back to the classroom to prepare the children well to write the BECE for them to come out with flying colours.



He stated that his organisation had been working in 400 communities in nine Districts and had also reached out to more than 30,000 children, their families, and households in the Central Region.



According to him, the Organisation engaged communities and partners the government and other NGOs to execute its programmes and activities to make life better for the citizenry, especially children.



Mr Gbana stated that the organization was preparing to phase out from the Region but had to identify the critical activities that needed to be implemented concerning current challenges in learning outcomes, especially student’s performance in the BECE in its catchment area before it bows out.



Hence Plan Int-Gh, believes that bringing together experts of the core subjects for training will help them to use the skills and knowledge they will acquire to teach the children for better performance.



Among the personalities who spoke at the workshop were circuit supervisors from the various Districts.